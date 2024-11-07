JESSE WATTERS: Biden's reminding Democrats what they could have had

Fox News host Jesse Watters took a look at why Democrats are fuming in after President-elect Trump's historic comeback on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Somebody grab a mop. Tears are flooding the swamp.

It's not just Carville. The men of the party, Doug and Timmy, were a little choked up yesterday when Kamala conceded. And Nancy Pelosi, after getting scolded by Donna Brazile, left the party, pouting little remorse over the coup Nance? You lost an election and a friend. But that friend is the only Democrat smiling. His name's Joe Biden. Look at the grin. He's the happiest he's looked in years. Is that the guy whose VP just lost to Hitler, or is that the guy who's saying I told you so?

Biden's reminding Democrats what they could have had. It's like when your girlfriend breaks up with you for another guy and then the other guy dumps her. See babe, you didn't know how good you had it. Remember, Biden knew she couldn't win when Democrats were trying to wax him. He was handing them polls like, guys, she's going to get crushed. Look. But they didn't listen. So on the way out the door, he endorsed her, so they had to fall in line.

Binder knows what Biden did here. Oh, you don't want me. You can have her. Don't say I didn't warn you. Axios says Democrats have started clawing each other's eyes out. One Democrat fuming that no one stopped Biden sooner, telling NBC "how the hell did we not deal with this problem? He's 80 years old. He was supposed to be a one-termer. The man could barely speak and actually be coherent. It was too late and we knew we had a Biden problem this time last year. The party knew it and people truly were not honest."

Democrats are also raging at Biden's arrogance, leaking all over the place. He shouldn't have run. This is no time to pull punches or be concerned about anybody's feelings. He and his staff have done an enormous amount of damage to this country, one Democrat said.