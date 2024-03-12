JESSE WATTERS: Biden's poor mental state let him escape justice

Fox News' Jesse Watters highlights key moments from Special Counsel Robert Hur's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The president's state of mind was the center of attention in Washington today, the Justice Department finally releasing the highly anticipated transcripts of Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, who testified this morning, and we'll get to that in a minute.

But first, five hours of Biden unscripted. Our producer spent all day reading this, and now we understand what Robert Hur meant when he called Biden "painfully slow." The transcripts confirm that Biden didn't remember when his son died, when he was vice president or when Trump was elected. Biden had to be reminded multiple times throughout his interview what a fax machine was, and whenever he was redirected to focus on the question at hand, he'd launch into wacky stories weirder than "Corn Pop."

BIDEN FUZZY ON DATES, FUMBLED DETAILS IN INTERVIEWS WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR

For instance, when the special counsel asked why he moved classified documents from the Naval Observatory, Biden claimed he'd won an international torts competition in law school and then shared a story of a 23-year-old who was wearing the wrong pants, wrong jeans, when a spark caught fire and he lost one of his testicles. Biden called himself a "frustrated architect" who went to Mongolia, where he shot bow and arrows with sumo wrestlers. Biden said he had great aim and put everyone in Mongolia to shame. At one point, Biden asked Special Counsel Hur if he saw, "risque pictures of my wife in a bathing suit, which you probably did. She's beautiful." When asked about his classified documents in the garage, Biden bragged he went on Leno with his Corvette and started making car noises. "All you do is take your foot off the brake. Vroom, vroom."

Joe Biden complained that the Secret Service was driving him crazy because they wouldn't let him drive, so Biden would drive back and forth in his own driveway. "I'd get it to the bottom of the driveway, tack it up to about four grand and vroom-vroom." Yeah, the president making more car noises. Now, if you were a prosecutor conducting a deposition, you're asking about highly sensitive national security secrets, and the subject starts revving his engine and pretending to hit the clutch? You know he's not fit to stand trial.

Now, the real reason Hur didn't charge Biden is because he didn't think he'd get a conviction. But it's not why. It's where. Hur didn't think he could get Biden convicted in D.C. And that's where the jury would be. Outside of D.C.? Fair jury? Sure. But Biden's poor mental state let him escape justice, which is forcing the media to argue that Biden's competent enough to be president but not competent enough to stand trial.