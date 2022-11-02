JESSE WATTERS: Biden's message to Americans is 'Republicans are a threat to democracy'

Jesse Watters anticipated a divisive, last-minute speech from President Biden ahead of midterms Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The speech came together at the last second. Looks like a Hail Mary to me. This would be the, I don't know, 15th, 16th different midterm message for Joe. Nothing's sticking, so they're going with January 6. You'd think the president would close hard with a powerful message about the economy, but you'd be wrong. He's going with, "Republicans are going to start a civil war." He's going to blame Republicans for the actions of an insane, fairy-loving, Obama-supporting, illegal alien drug addict who hammered Paul Pelosi in the head, and by the way, we have fresh details on that attack a little later in the show and it looks like one of the biggest security failures of all time.

BIDEN URGES VOTERS TO REBUKE POLITICAL VIOLENCE BY BACKING DEMOCRATS

Speaking of break-ins, remember the Democrat, Katie Hobbs, running for Arizona governor? Her campaign headquarters got broken into and she blamed her opponent, Kari Lake. Right before we just came out on the air, we found out that it was actually an illegal alien who broke into her office and the Democrats released him from jail already and didn't tell ICE, so he skipped town and now is on the run. So illegal aliens raped a woman in Ohio, got her pregnant, burglarized Katie Hobbs's campaign office and hammered Paul Pelosi in the skull and Democrats blamed Republicans for each crime. See how this works?