JESSE WATTERS: Biden's foreign policy failures go back decades

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in on President Biden's nuclear "Armageddon" warning and criticized his history of foreign relations on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Our Navy quarantined the island and the Soviets blinked. This is what presidents do to defend their country. They tell the world America won't be pushed around. They don't use the threat of nuclear war to scare you into submission. But that's what Joe Biden is doing. Last night, Joe turned up the fear factor when he told a group of Democrat donors that, "We have not faced the prospect of ‘Armageddon’ since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis." Did you know that we're this close to nuclear "Armageddon"? If that's true, don't you think he should tell the country before he tells his donors? This comment exploded onto the scene and no one knew where it was coming from. Did our satellites detect a change in Russia's nuclear posture? Is there intelligence showing that Vlad's nuking up?

So, Biden is taking our economy back to Jimmy Carter and our foreign policy back to LBJ, and why does he always say stuff like this at fundraisers? Last fundraiser it was half the nation's semi-fascist. This fundraiser, the world's ending, we're all going to die. Is he trying to scare donors into coughing up more cash? Or is this guy so insecure and feels so inadequate that he just overcompensates when he's in a room full of successful people? But forget about what he says, look at what he does. His list of foreign policy failures goes back 50 years. Biden fought Reagan over moving missiles to Europe to defend our allies. He voted against the Gulf War in '91, then turned around and backed the Iraq War in 2003, and then he botched the Status of Forces Agreement with the Iraqis, left a vacuum and ISIS filled it up. He told Obama not to launch the raid against bin Laden and he oversaw the disgraceful pullout from Afghanistan, humiliating us in front of the entire world, something Putin saw, emboldening him to move on Ukraine. I want Russia out of Ukraine, too, just as much as anyone. But with Biden in charge, he could easily turn that country into Vietnam.

