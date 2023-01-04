Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Biden White House met with the biggest crypto scam artist in US history

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Jesse Watters: 'Mini-Madoff' pulled off the biggest campaign finance scandal in US history Video

Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals Sam Bankman-Fried visited the Biden White House four times within the last year on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters questions what was discussed between Biden advisers and Sam Bankman-Fried during his White House visits on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Tonight, we're learning "Mini-Madoff" visited the Biden White House not once, not twice, not three times, but four times just last year. "Mini-Madoff" was at the White House as recently as September. At the exact same time, he was siphoning money from drug cartels and sending it to the Democrats' Senate campaigns.

LIBERAL MEDIA'S ATTEMPTS TO REHAB SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S IMAGE TORCHED: 'SOMETHING IS GOING ON HERE'

So, who's Steve Ricchetti? Well, he's the counselor to the president, one of Biden's most trusted guys. And who's Bruce Reed? Well, he just happens to be the White House chief of staff deputy, basically the gatekeeper to Joe Biden. Hmm. So, what did "Mini-Madoff" talk to Biden's closest advisers about four times last year? 

Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal Court in New York City on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The former CEO of FTX and Alameda has been released on $250M bail.

Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal Court in New York City on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The former CEO of FTX and Alameda has been released on $250M bail. (Charles Guerin/Abaca for Fox News Digital)

The Biden White House was meeting all year about cryptocurrency with the biggest crypto scam artist in U.S. history. And all of that crypto money just wound up buying the Democrats the Senate? And then the Biden administration turns around after he won the Senate with the illegal campaign contributions and arrests the guy. Is anybody else in the media covering this story? This story is crazy. 