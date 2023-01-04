JESSE WATTERS: Biden White House met with the biggest crypto scam artist in US history

Fox News host Jesse Watters questions what was discussed between Biden advisers and Sam Bankman-Fried during his White House visits on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Tonight, we're learning "Mini-Madoff" visited the Biden White House not once, not twice, not three times, but four times just last year. "Mini-Madoff" was at the White House as recently as September. At the exact same time, he was siphoning money from drug cartels and sending it to the Democrats' Senate campaigns.

So, who's Steve Ricchetti? Well, he's the counselor to the president, one of Biden's most trusted guys. And who's Bruce Reed? Well, he just happens to be the White House chief of staff deputy, basically the gatekeeper to Joe Biden. Hmm. So, what did "Mini-Madoff" talk to Biden's closest advisers about four times last year?

The Biden White House was meeting all year about cryptocurrency with the biggest crypto scam artist in U.S. history. And all of that crypto money just wound up buying the Democrats the Senate? And then the Biden administration turns around after he won the Senate with the illegal campaign contributions and arrests the guy. Is anybody else in the media covering this story? This story is crazy.