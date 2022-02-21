Jesse Watters: Biden's message is Ukraine's problems are more important than America's problems

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is making it increasingly clear he cares more about Ukrainian sovereignty than American sovereignty and more about the Ukrainian economy than the American economy, despite being the current president of the United States, Jesse Watters said Tuesday.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," the host pointed out that while the White House warned Americans may see personal economic consequences most notably at the gasoline pump if Russian President Vladimir Putin fully invades Ukraine, the administration at the same time this month banned further energy resource extraction on federal lands.

Watters noted that if an invasion roils the oil market, the clearest immediate response to help the American people would be to expedite drilling and exploration stateside to fill the sudden gap in supply.

That, he said, is just another example of Biden's obvious personal preference:

"So, they waited about two months to trot Harris out in Germany with a mask on to say, 'Yeah, this situation in Ukraine is going to make gas more expensive. We're going to feel a lot more pain at the pump, all in exchange for America's standing up for its principles'," he said.

"And there's no sign that this is getting any better since the Biden administration quietly halted new oil drilling on federal lands -- Why would they do that if energy prices are about to skyrocket because of Ukraine?"

"Why would they do that -- They're making their message clear: Ukraine's problems are worth more than your problems."

Watters further questioned whether the White House is prepared for the dueling crises of inflation in the United States and potential war in the far east as Putin seeks to reconstruct the Soviet Union.

That question, he said, may already be answered in the fact that while Harris was sent to Bavaria, his State Department chief, Tony Blinken, was also sent to Europe to try to help the situation.

"Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who managed to detonate Kabul while vacationing in the Hamptons this September, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is still on the hunt for the root causes of her bad poll numbers -- She didn't find them in Munich this weekend, but she did tell Americans, 'Buckle up. The price of gas is about to get a whole lot more expensive'," Watters said.