JESSE WATTERS: The Biden re-election campaign is not a sure thing

Jesse Watters discusses the growing concerns now coming from the media over President Biden's age and his ability to be re-elected on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NEW POLL ON PRESIDENT BIDEN'S MENTAL, PHYSICAL HEALTH OFFERS WARNING SIGN FOR 2024

JESSE WATTERS: RFK zeroing in on Joe Biden's fitness yesterday, saying wham We all know, Biden's too weak to be president. 77% of Americans say he's just simply too old to run again. And now even Joe's admitting it.

In an upcoming new book titled "The Last Politician," author Franklin Foer describes Biden presidency this way.:"It was striking that he took so few morning meetings or presided over so few public events before 10 a.m. His public persona reflected physical decline and at times dulling of mental faculties that no pill or exercise regime can resist. In private, he would occasionally admit that he felt tired."

This author was given full access to two and a half years of the Biden presidency. He talked to hundreds of people, witnessed hours of Biden in his inner circle, executing the duties of the presidency. This is about as an authoritative account of the physical and mental decline of Joe Biden as we've ever gotten.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And this confirms what the public already knew because we've seen it with our own two eyes – the falling down, the falling asleep, and the forgetfulness.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.