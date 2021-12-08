Jesse Watters: Biden has 'some nerve' demanding better press coverage

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters tore into The White House for reportedly begging news organizations to afford President Biden more "favorable" press coverage as his failures surrounding inflation and gas prices continue to dominate national headlines.

"Do you realize how bad things must be for a Democrat president to be begging Democrats in the media for a better spin?" Watters asked on Wednesday's show.

"Haven’t they done enough? … They ignored the border, they cheerlead all of the mandates, and they write stories titled, 'Why inflation is actually a good thing.’ What else could they do?"

National Economic Council deputy directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti, along with port envoy John Porcari have reportedly been dispatched to visit major newsrooms over the past week to make their case in person for more favorable press coverage, according to CNN correspondent Oliver Darcy.

Watters said Biden has "some nerve" to demand glowing coverage, considering his limited interactions with the press since assuming office.

"He doesn’t even talk to the press. He turns around like he’s deaf every time he’s finished talking," the host said, pointing out that the president has done only two sit-down interviews since May, "and last time I checked, it's December."

"He hasn’t even sat down with AP, Reuters, Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and then he complains about bad coverage? He’s not selling his agenda because he’s a poor communicator," Watters added.

"So his team is going to all the journalists and saying, ‘Can you be a little more like Jen Psaki? Try to be a little bit more like her.’ If he had good results, those results would sell themselves."