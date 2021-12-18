Jesse Watters: Biden’s luck has run out, he's lost control of the country

Jesse Watters said Joe Biden's luck is running out Saturday on "Watters' World," noting the president's administration is mired by several crises.

JESSE WATTERS: Biden’s always been a lucky guy his whole political life. He won his Senate seat because a union strike just happened to knock out his opponent’s mailings during the final week. Then, Obama plucked him out of a useless heap of senators to become VP. The 2020 Dem field was so weak, all he had to do to win the nomination was not be a crazy socialist. Trump was positioned to smoke him before COVID hit. The virus scrambled the race, and gave frail Joe the perfect opportunity to hide before Election Day, and claim he was just following the science. Then, the liberal media blocked out the Republican October surprise, Hunter’s laptop – Biden’s China connections totally ignored.

…

But Joe’s luck ran out. Never being an executive his entire life, Joe froze. He couldn’t handle the pressure. Everything around him began cracking, and he’s officially lost control of the country, and even his own agenda.

His marquis $2.2 trillion Build Back Better welfare plan’s dead this year. Manchin killed it. And it probably won’t be coming back. Inflation’s ravaging the nation, costing the average family an extra $3,500 this year. Only 17% of Americans say they’re better off now compared to last year. This is according to a Fox Business poll. Eighty-one percent say not so much. Inflation’s a top issue in the country, but all Democrats carry on about is Jan. 6. The border's wide open, meanwhile, illegals bringing in drugs, crime, and COVID – another massive caravan heading to America right now.

