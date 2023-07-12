JESSE WATTERS: The Biden family has a long history of covering up cocaine charges

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the investigation into cocaine found in the White House on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: If someone gets caught with cocaine, it's usually a slam-dunk case, but when cocaine is found in the White House , the Secret Service can't tell us where they found it, and we're starting to believe that the reason they won't tell us where they found it is because that would tell us whose coke it was.

IRS WHISTLEBLOWERS ALLEGING POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IN HUNTER BIDEN PROBE TO TESTIFY IN HOUSE

So instead, the Secret Service isn't telling us anything. In a response to a Freedom of Information request put forward by Bloomberg, the Secret Service is saying they can't release any records about the coke found at the White House. Why? They said it would interfere with an ongoing investigation, but what's the investigation? Police charge people with cocaine possession all the time when they find it in someone's house, but today we learned the FBI is a part of the cover-up.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP