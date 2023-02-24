JESSE WATTERS: Biden doesn't have much to brag about in his presidency

Jesse Watters discusses how many presidents leave their terms with a memorable, impactful moment and how Biden has yet to have one of his own two years into his presidency on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: IS IT TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE FOR MAYOR PETE?

JESSE WATTERS: Most presidents leave the White House with some big accomplishments under their belt, historic moments that will fill books and museums for the rest of time. Like JFK deploying a wall of warships around Cuba to blockade the Russians during the missile crisis. Or Richard Nixon presiding over Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin plunging the American flag into the surface of the moon.

From all over the country, we all remember George Bush rallying the nation after 9/11 on a pile of rubble in lower Manhattan.

Every president has signature moments that define their terms. But there's one president who doesn't have much to brag about. He's only two years into his presidency. But is there a moment that Joe Biden is going to be remembered for?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan historically is probably the one thing so far that's seared into the nation's memory. And that and falling off of his bike. And don't tell me it's Biden strolling through Ukraine with fake air raid sirens. That's just a proxy war. But "The Binder" [Karine Jeane-Pierre] has already cemented Joe's legacy for us. She knows what her boss will go down in history for. For the old straight White males, legacy is diversity.