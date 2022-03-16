Jesse Watters: Congress needs to get its priorities straight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters told Congress to straighten out its priorities on Wednesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime" after the Biden administration backed the CROWN Act, a bill that would ban hair discrimination.

JESSE WATTERS: Congress really went to bat for us. No, they didn't do anything to help with inflation or bring down the price of gas. Nothing on the border. Not a thing on crime. Instead, Congress focused on what's really important: hair and clocks. I'm serious. Yesterday, the Senate passed a bill that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent. We tried this already in the '70s, and it didn't go well. People hated sending their kids to school in the dark, and it messed with everyone's sleep. But we're probably going to do it all again, and the bill is headed to the House, but like I said, it's not the only important issue Congress focused on.



The House is also working to pass a bill that would ban hair discrimination. It's called the CROWN Act of 2022, and it focuses on hairstyles like cornrows, braids, twists, afros. The hair bill, of course, has the full support of Joe Biden, the White House saying, "The president believes that no person should be denied the ability to obtain a job, succeed in school or the workplace, secure housing or otherwise exercise their rights based on a hair texture or hairstyle." That's great. But it's obvious what the Democrats are doing — they're just pandering to black voters. We didn't bring the rent down, the price of gas down, the price of food down, or crime down. We're going to make your hair a protected class. Get your priorities straight, guys.

