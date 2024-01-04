JESSE WATTERS: As Al Sharpton got richer, America got more divided

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out Al Sharpton’s reaction to the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Sharpton cut his teeth lying through them. Sharpton knew how to use the mob, and he'd turn it against any politician or corporation he could to shake them down, and as the shakedowns continued, Sharpton's power and influence expanded like a tight tracksuit after lunch, but his mobs left mayhem in his wake. He got richer, but America, more divided. Sharpton's mob became so volatile, Obama cut a deal with him and NBC commercialized him, put him on the payroll, and Al got leaner and a little less mean, but Harvard's firing of Claudine Gay is threatening Sharpton's gravy train.

CNN PUNDITS CLASH OVER HARVARD'S GAY: 'RIGHT-WING CONSERVATIVE MALES ATTACKING ANOTHER BLACK WOMAN'

DEI is on the chopping block, not just at Harvard, but everywhere. DEI is the lifeblood of the hustle. Today, the reverend dusted off his bullhorn and picketed outside the office of one of Gay’s biggest critics, Wall Street manager and Harvard alum Bill Ackman, and the boisterous Brooklyn hot shot declared a war.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Firing a DEI hire for plagiarism and antisemitism is a declaration of war in Al's world. Therefore, he is anointing Thursdays as DEI Thursdays. Did he plagiarize TGI Friday's? I'm not sure.