Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Al Sharpton protests Bill Ackman: 'Declared war against all of us' by going after DEI

The billionaire Harvard alum has criticized former president Gay and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts on college campuses

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Al Sharpton addresses protest outside Bill Ackman's office Video

Al Sharpton addresses protest outside Bill Ackman's office

Rev. Al Sharpton explained that he and his group were protesting outside Bill Ackmans office on Thursday after the latters frequent attacks against DEI.

Bill Ackman "declared war against all of us" over his efforts to fight Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, Rev. Al Sharpton said at his protest against the hedge fund billionaire on Thursday.

Sharpton and his organization, the National Action Network (NAN), picketed outside Ackman’s office in response to the resignation of Harvard president Claudine Gay, which the MSNBC host saw as the "result of Bill Ackman’s relentless campaign against" her.

Speaking with the press at the protest, Sharpton explained that Ackman, a Harvard alum, is being targeted for his efforts to "kill DEI" by supporting her ouster.

"The proprietor of this business has said that the only way to solve the problem in Harvard and other places is to kill DEI, and he's asked for the entire board to resign. This issue is not just about what they did to this president of Harvard University who was the first Black and first Black woman. It’s about…they used her as a scapegoat to fight DEI," Sharpton said.

Bill Ackman and Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton (R) announced the protest outside billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's office on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Behind him, protesters holding signs were chanting slogans like "Tell me what democracy looks like/This is what democracy looks like," "No Justice No Peace" and "DEI will never die."

AL SHARPTON BLASTED FOR CALLING HARVARD PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION AN ATTACK ON 'EVERY BLACK WOMAN': 'GO AWAY'

Sharpton went on to defend DEI as a whole as a way to help historically discriminated minority groups.

"We would not have to have DEI if we didn’t have D-E-N-Y. We were denied. DEI worked to make up for the denial historically of Blacks, of women, of gays and Latinos and Asians. Since this man decided that he would stand up and say that taking out Dr. Gay is killing or taking out DEI, I want to come to his office and let him know that we will fight him. We said nothing when the fight was at Harvard. But now he’s declared war against all of us," he said.

Al Sharpton speaking to the media

Founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN) Rev. Al Sharpton gives remarks to members of the media as members of NAN hold a protest outside the office of hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman on January 4, 2024, in New York City.  (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLAUDINE GAY IS GONE, BUT DIVERSITY IDEOLOGY STILL PLAGUES HARVARD 

Sharpton added, "DEI is something we must have to equalize the playing field, and that’s why we’re here today. We fought and stood up with ADL and others against what happened on Oct. 7 in Israel. This is not about antisemitism, so why are you now making it about hatred by coming at DEI?"

Ackman's office declined to comment.

Ackman had previously criticized Gay over her comments at a congressional committee where she stated that it would depend on the "context" on whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard's code of conduct.

He also criticized her multiple plagiarism accusations and suggested that she was hired as Harvard president to fulfill DEI criteria.

Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman has accused former Harvard President Claudine Gay of being hired only to fulfill Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. (Chris Ratcliffe/Michael Fein/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"One can only speculate without knowing all of the facts, but it appears Gay’s leadership in the creation of Harvard’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging and the penetration of the DEI ideology into the Corporation board room perhaps made Gay the favored candidate. The search was also done at a time when many other top universities had similar DEI-favored candidate searches underway for their presidents, reducing the number of potential candidates available in light of the increased competition for talent," Askman wrote in a lengthy X post Wednesday about the Harvard controversies since Oct. 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.