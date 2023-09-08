JESSE WATTERS: The DNC is giving RFK, Jr the 'Bernie treatment'

FOX News host Jesse Watters calls out President Biden’s "political hit" on RFK, Jr. on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden just ordered a political hit on RFK, Jr.

Biden, who spent his whole career plagiarizing the Kennedys, now wants a Kennedy silenced. RFK, Jr. is saying the DNC has just fixed the primary to make it impossible for him to win.

…

Democrats love democracy, except you can't vote in Iowa or New Hampshire. RFK, Jr. can shake hands, kiss babies and hold town halls for six months and walk away from New Hampshire and Iowa with zilch, not a single delegate. The DNC is giving RFK the Bernie treatment. Remember, hand-picked super delegates put Bernie in his place the second he became a threat to Hillary. The DNC designed the system to deny insurgents a shot and RFK needs to swallow the sleaze or the party is going to bankrupt him.

…

The Democrat Party's decided it's Biden or bust, but the media is keeping their options open. Biden's poll numbers are so poor, it's forcing the press to flirt. Gavin, are you interested?... Looks like Newsom's a good soldier. There's a succession plan, and they say they're sticking to it. It's Kamala for now.