Jerry Seinfeld screamed at outside NY event on 'State of the World Jewry Address': 'F--- you', 'scum'

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was met by angry, profane protesters as he was leaving an event in New York City with Free Press founder Bari Weiss.

"Genocide supporter, you support genocide!" protesters yelled at Seinfeld as he left an event on the Upper East Side on Saturday night, per footage shared by FNTV.

"F--- you, you support genocide," another protester yelled as Seinfeld left the venue.

"Nazi scum!" other demonstrators chanted.

"The small crowd of protesters rallied outside the community center that was hosting Weiss, who was giving the 92Y’s annual State of the World Jewry address," The New York Post reported Monday.

"Protesters were critical of Weiss, a strong supporter of Israel, and tried to connect her to the death of Palestinian professor and poet Refaat Alareer, who was killed in Gaza in December in an Israeli airstrike," the report continued.

This is not the first time that Seinfeld has faced verbal harassment from protesters in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Pro-Palestinian protesters marching through downtown Syracuse in December protested Seinfeld's stand-up show outside the Landmark Theatre, accusing the star of being "complicit in genocide" over his support for Israel.

According to The Daily Orange, an independent student newspaper at Syracuse University, protesters called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.

They also condemned House lawmakers for passing a resolution in December which declared anti-Zionism as antisemitism.

Democrats remain divided over the Israel-Hamas war, with President Biden facing significant pushback from protesters at his speeches. That division has some Democratic strategists worried about Biden's chances in the upcoming presidential election.

Muslim voters in Michigan, a swing state, have expressed outrage over Biden's ongoing support for Israel, with some even accusing him of enabling genocide.

Arab Americans living in Michigan have traditionally been reliable Democrats, with Biden carrying over 75% of the vote in the Arab-majority city of Dearborn in 2020. That voting bloc is now less reliable, however, with some members of the community launching an "abandon Biden" campaign in protest of his handling of Israel's retaliatory war in Gaza.

Fox News' Taylor Penley and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.