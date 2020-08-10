Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin slammed over op-ed asking, 'Do we even need the Republican Party?'

In her latest op-ed, published Monday, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin questioned the necessity of the Republican Party.

In the column -- headlined "Do we even need the Republican Party?" -- Rubin made the case that President Trump has sealed the GOP's fate after "years of racism and xenophobia" as a minority dependent on "White grievance and cultural resentment."

"The unpleasant truth for those expected to say 'there are fine people' in both parties is that, aside from a few stray governors and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), there really are not fine people running the Republican Party," she wrote. "They have sold their souls to Trump and either passively or actively bought into white supremacy and religious authoritarianism. They waged war on the Constitution and objective reality. There is nothing redeeming in any of that — or in the right-wing media machine encompassing the deluded true believers and money-hungry charlatans willing to throw red meat to an audience they suppose consists of uneducated bigots."

WASHINGTON POST'S JENNIFER RUBIN MOCKED FOR CALLING NEW YORK GOVERNMENT'S COVID RESPONSE 'COMPETENT'

Rubin, an MSNBC contributor and self-described "conservative blogger," suggested that the "death knell" of the Republican Party came during the 2020 Democratic primary.

"We need a two-party system, but we do not have a two-ideology political culture if the price of admission is a reality-based, decent, inclusive and constitutionally respectful ideology," she explaned. "If there is to be, as I hope, a grand coalition from center right to center left that generally defends constitutional government, curbs on the excesses of the free market, globalization with a safety net, responsible international leadership and a determination to root out systemic racism, I am not certain what that leaves to the opposition. On the left, it might be Sanders-style socialism. But on the right?"

She continued, "Trump cultists and the proponents of zombie-libertarianism continue to drive the party into the ground, relegating it to a regional party of dead-enders. Maybe the real question is not what the Republican Party will believe and who will support it, but whether we need it at all. Perhaps there is no morally, politically and intellectually decent party of the right to be had."

WASHINGTON POST'S JENNIFER RUBIN MOCKED FOR REPEATEDLY CLAIMING THE 'WALLS ARE CLOSING IN' ON TRUMP

Social media critics enthusiastically panned Rubin's latest.

"The conservative writer at the WaPo chimes in!" National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker sarcastically exclaimed.

"One of the main reasons the Washington Post is not a serious newspaper is they trot out Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot as legitimate conservative columnists while paying them to write the same piece over and over again," The Daily Caller's Greg Price wrote.

"First rule of authoritarianism: get rid of all opposition," GOP commentator Scott Jennings reacted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP