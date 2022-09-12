Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Jennifer Rubin claims ‘tone-deaf’ Supreme Court destroyed ‘its own integrity,’ calls for court packing

Jen Rubin suggested court packing and term limits to redeem the Supreme Court's 'legitimacy'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
close
Kamala Harris' comments on Supreme Court 'beyond the pale,' 'unfair': Turley Video

Kamala Harris' comments on Supreme Court 'beyond the pale,' 'unfair': Turley

Fox News contributor reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris slamming the Supreme Court following the overturn of Roe v. Wade on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote a Monday op-ed claiming the Supreme Court ruined its own credibility, and must be redeemed by expansion.

Chief Justice John Roberts recently spoke at a legal conference where he defended the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. He said, "But simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for criticizing the legitimacy of the court," which Rubin took exception to and called "whining." 

She responded by suggesting that he and his conservative compatriots on the court are blind as to the reason why, claiming, "He really doesn’t get it. The degree to which this court is utterly and completely tone-deaf to its role in the destruction of its own integrity remains a powerful reason for court expansion or term limits." 

Rubin suggested that it is beyond doubt that "the public" has lost faith in the Supreme Court.

Outside United States Supreme Court on June 25

Outside United States Supreme Court on June 25 (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

KAMALA HARRIS BLASTS 'ACTIVIST' SUPREME COURT AFTER DOBBS DECISION

"Let’s start with the obvious. It’s a fact, not an accusation, that the court is losing the public’s confidence," she warned. "One need only look at a slew of polls to see that the court’s self-image as a nonpartisan institution does not match public perception. The question that remains is whether Roberts and the other five conservative justices will make it worse."

Then, in one massive sentence, she slammed conservative justices for issuing opinions she didn't like and suggested that they had politicized the court and used underhanded tactics.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is seen prior to President Biden giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2022 in Washington. 

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is seen prior to President Biden giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2022 in Washington.  (Julia Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images)

MSNBC’S LAWRENCE O’DONNELL ADVOCATES EXPANDING SUPREME COURT TO ‘DILUTE THE TRUMP POISON’

"Roberts would rather not address the root of the court’s credibility crisis: its conservative members’ blatant disregard of nearly 50 years of precedent, their misuse and abuse of facts and history, their penchant for delivering public screeds in political settings, their misleading answers in confirmation hearings, their improper use of the shadow docket, their prior placement on the shortlist of potential justices by right-wing dark-money groups attempting to transform the judiciary, their opposition to adhering to a mandatory code of judicial ethics — and a refusal by Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, despite the anti-democracy activism of his wife, Ginni."

Rubin appeared to suggest that term limits and packing the court would be the way to start cleansing the court’s reputation.

A protester marches through New York City holding a sign reading, 'Bad Judgement SCOTUS.'

A protester marches through New York City holding a sign reading, 'Bad Judgement SCOTUS.' (Peter Gerber/Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So it’s up to Congress and the president to shore up the court’s credibility. Allocating more seats to correct the damage done by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s court-packing, imposing term limits on all justices and enacting a mandatory code of ethics would be good places to start," she concluded.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.