Twitter tells Jemele Hill her 'White supremacy' accusation will also tank Democrats' chances in midterms

Ex-ESPN anchor and left-wing writer Jemele Hill came to the drastic conclusion that the United States "simply loves White supremacy" following Republican Glenn Youngkin's win in Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial race.

"It’s not the messaging, folks," Hill tweeted early Wednesday morning. "This country simply loves white supremacy."

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his supporters played the race card for months leading up to Election Day. McAuliffe repeated the debunked accusation that Youngkin wanted to ban Black-authored books like Toni Morrison's "Beloved," and the Democrat's supporters tried to stoke the narrative that opponents of critical race theory did not want children learning about the horrors of slavery and racism. Parents opposed to CRT pushed back to say they did not want their kids exposed to progressive lesson plans that would divide them by race.

Hill's tweet received over 3,000 responses, mostly from ticked off users, including a sitting senator.

"This is what the Left thinks of America," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tweeted. "Hopelessly, totally wrong."

Analysts noted Hill's message likely tanked Democrats' chances in Virginia, and is likely to produce the same fate in the midterm elections.

YOUNGKIN VICTORY DEALS ANOTHER BLOW TO BIDEN, AS AGENDA STALLS IN CONGRESS

Several others had the same idea to post a picture of Winsome Sears, who is now the first Black female lieutenant governor-elect of Virginia. Conservatives guessed Sears did not get her time in the mainstream media spotlight because she is a gun-toting Republican.

JEMELE HILL DOESN’T REGRET CALLING TRUMP A WHITE SUPREMACIST: ‘I THOUGHT I WAS SAYING WATER IS WET’

"We beg to differ," a team account for Sears also posted in response, along with a photo of Sears holding an AR-15, the popular semi-automatic rifle.

In what devolved into a public meltdown of sorts, several liberal media pundits watching the results come in Tuesday night lashed out at Youngkin and his supporters for using what they called a "racist dog whistle" to get votes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill's early morning message was hardly her first controversial take. She called former President Donald Trump a White supremacist in 2017, which she doubled down on, before later saying it would be "on White people" if he won re-election. More recently, she referred to moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as a "cowardly, power-hungry White dude" during the fight over President Joe Biden's expensive Build Back Better plan.