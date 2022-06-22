Jeffrey Toobin argues, 'There's a lot of right-wing terrorism in this country,’ ignores left-wing violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin ignored recent examples of progressive violence when he went on "At This Hour With Kate Bolduan" on Wednesday to condemn "the pervasiveness of right-wing violence."

Toobin appeared on a panel discussing the ongoing Jan. 6 hearings and potential connections to former President Donald Trump. In the latest hearing by the Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday, state officials testified that they received several threats and attacks from people after refusing to overturn the 2020 election results.

Toobin argued those threats were further proof that "right-wing violence" is now pervasive throughout the country.

"I think it’s worth pausing to recognize the pervasiveness of right-wing violence that we’ve seen in this country and January 6th was not just the hundreds of people trying to get into the Capitol. It was the harassment in Arizona, in North Carolina.

"Earlier, it was the attempt to kidnap the governor of Michigan. Before that, it was the mass shootings in Pittsburgh and El Paso and lately in Buffalo. I mean, there is a lot of right-wing terrorism in this country, and it’s all connected," he said.

Although Toobin highlighted the Buffalo shooting as "right-wing violence," there have been conflicting reports on the shooter’s ideology, including his manifesto where claimed he to be a "left-wing authoritarian."

In addition, two of the four men involved in the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were also acquitted while the other two faced a mistrial after a deadlocked jury.

The panel neglected to reference recent attacks against conservatives, Christians and other right-leaning groups and facilities. On Friday, the FBI announced an investigation into attacks against pregnancy centers over the Supreme Court potentially overruling Roe v. Wade.

Toobin similarly ignored the thwarted assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over his potential ruling in the same case.

Various other mainstream media outlets quickly ignored the Kavanaugh assassination attempt after its initial reporting. The New York Times also skipped the indictment of the suspect on Monday.

Prior to the segment on Tuesday, Toobin took part in a panel that hyped up the fear that the conservative Supreme Court could "erode" the Establishment Clause and the so-called "separation between church and state."