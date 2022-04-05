Black Lives Matter organizations 'fleeced' those who needed funding: Reverend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rev. Jeffrey Jemison joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday to discuss how Black Lives Matter organizations took advantage of donor funds and how leadership needs to be held accountable.

REV. JEFFREY JEMISON: I'll tell you, you have to be careful where you put your money. And for leaders, those who are heads of organizations, they have to make sure — they have to be held accountable, have to make sure that they're doing what they say they're going to do. This happens in organizations that fall all the time. But this whole organization, the whole purpose, should be examined. And I think that most of all, we have to make sure that people who are in need are getting businesses started. Money is going, that is being raised is going directly to affect their lives in a positive way. This, without a doubt, is not affecting their lives, the ones who are in need, but those who apparently have been taken advantage of and they've been fleeced.

