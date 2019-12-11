Jeff Sessions on IG report revealing email altering: 'A stunning development'

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions weighed in on the Russia investigation report released by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Monday, in particular the information that an FBI lawyer altered an email regarding Trump campaign staffer Carter Page.

"I would say about that is that in my experience, as 15 years as a federal prosecutor, I've never seen anything like that," Sessions said on "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday. "I think that's a stunning development in the seriousness of a FISA warrant involving a presidential campaign."

FISA REPORT DROPS: 7 MAIN TAKEAWAYS FROM DOJ WATCHDOG'S RUSSIA PROBE REVIEW

Horowitz's testimony Wednesday as a whole amounted to a tough assessment of the bureau's actions -- and clarified that his two-year review on the Russia probe's origins and use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to surveil a Trump campaign aide did not close the book on the bias question either.

Under questioning, Horowitz said he could not outright determine whether bias was involved in the process of applying for a FISA warrant against former Trump adviser Carter Page.

Sessions said the FBI should have warned the campaign if there was troubling information.

"Normally, the right thing to do is to say, 'Mr. President, campaign manager, these individuals, we have troubling information about them. You should be very careful with them. We suggest you should not associate with them,'" Sessions said. "Instead of trying to shoehorn an investigation that might have, they hope maybe would develop, you know, information about the president. You should not only be seeking to protect ... the campaign or the campaign leaders or the president."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sessions called on U.S. Attorney John Durham definitively investigate the issues.

"Mr. Durham has to get to the bottom of this, else the American people will not accept the results," Sessions said.