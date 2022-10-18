Liberals cry racism to 'dispossess Americans from participation in their country': JD Vance

Ohio Republican Senate candidate JD Vance called out his Democratic opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan, for following what he suggested is the liberal standard in accusing him of being a racist.

During a debate Friday, Ryan accused Vance of supporting what the left calls "The Great Replacement Theory" – allegations that liberals seek to change the ethnic and racial makeup of the United States through unfettered immigration and insecure elections.

Ryan had appeared to link Vance's politics with that of the Buffalo grocery store shooter who sought to target Black Americans. He claimed Vance, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are the purveyors of such alleged racism.

Vance recounted to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday how he struck back against Ryan's claims, pointing to the fact he is the father of biracial children.

"When these guys accuse us of being racist, they don't do it because they want to promote racial harmony in the country," Vance said. "They don't do it because they want to give Black or Brown Americans more opportunities in the United States of America, of course."

"These are all honorable things to accomplish -- they're doing it because they want to dispossess Americans from participation in their own country. They call people racist because they want to silence your political opinion."

Vance said the left wants to "steal [the] wealth" of those with economic power on the right, and that the mainstream media is aligned with the Democrats in their "total sham" ideology.

"[I]t's not about helping anybody. It's only about hurting and silencing the majority of the country," he said. "When we realize that, we should just ignore them, we should scorn them, we should laugh at them because that's exactly what they deserve."

Vance accused Ryan of supporting political policies that have led to a decline in safety in minority communities and the nation as a whole, adding that the Democratic Party's recent behavior has led to further "dispossession" of the U.S. working class.

"These guys know they cannot win a fair fight. They cannot win a fair argument. So, Tucker, what do they do? They accuse, attacking us and calling us racist." he told host Tucker Carlson, adding that non-liberal Americans should stand up against such labels and epithets:

"We cannot win the argument of the future if we're so terrified of the Democrats calling us bad names that we're unwilling to actually stand up for our own values and our own principles."