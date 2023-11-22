Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance furious over Forbes article on how to 'decenter Whiteness,' will investigate author's DEI firm

Vance called piece 'racist' and 'gross' and will probe if author's firm receives Ohio public money

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio., condemned an article published by Forbes about how to "decenter Whiteness" in the workplace, and declared his staff is investigating the organization of the woman who wrote it to see if it gets any Ohio money.

In an article on the Forbes website, "3 Ways To Decenter Whiteness In Your Workplace," senior contributor Janice Gassam Asare, who founded the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consultancy BWG Business Solutions, talked about how to remove "Whiteness" from the workplace to better cater to people "of color."

She described "White-centering" as a system that "prioritizes White dominant culture to the detriment of non-White groups and cultures," noting that it "has been given many names including the White gaze and Whiteness as the default." She went on to suggest, "Because White-centering is often left unexamined and unchecked, equity and justice have continued to evade organizations."

Vance was one of many who bristled at the piece and its rhetoric.

Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio, during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I'm just done with this s---. It's racist and it's gross. Forbes should be ashamed of themselves for publishing it," he wrote. "The author is a ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ consultant. I've directed my staff to investigate whether her ‘business’ receives any public money from Ohio."

Other public figures condemned both the piece itself and Forbes for sharing it.

"So sick of this anti-American hate and racism from corporate media and corporate America," The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway wrote. "People who push such racism are bad people destroying the country."

critical race theory DEI diversity equity inclusion

Diversity, equity and inclusion agendas have spread among a wide variety of well known companies in the past few years.  (Adobe Stock)

"The only way to ‘Decenter Whiteness’ is by firing White people, because being White is not belief system or a faith or a way of living, it is an immutable characteristic," fellow Federalist writer David Harsanyi wrote.

"There’s no reverse racism, it’s just pure racism," Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy wrote.

Vance’s staff, Forbes, and Asare did not immediately respond when Fox News Digital reached out for comment.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.