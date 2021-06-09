Jason Rantz rips Seattle city leaders over 'unhinged' email labeling cops White supremacists

Radio talk show host Jason Rantz on Wednesday ripped the Seattle city government for defending the Seattle Department of Finance and Administrative Services’ scathing email labeling cops White supremacists.

"This email reads like an unhinged manifesto from a guy whose woke ambitions got so out of control that he has become the monster. It is not the cops. There is little difference at this point between the woke Progressives like this and the actual White supremacists that they are attacking," Rantz told "The Faulkner Focus."

Rantz was reacting to the Seattle Department of Finance and Administrative Services (FAS) sending an all-staff email calling police officers White supremacists. The email was sent by Daniel Holmberg, a senior management systems analyst with FAS. Holmberg wrote a "screed" titled, "White supremacy thrives without consequences."

Rantz wrote in an op-ed addressing the email, "Under the heading ‘Black Lives Matter,’ the email excoriated Seattle cops as serving ‘the false gods of white supremacy,’ called them ‘mercenaries and zealots,’ and argued they are 'paid in the wages of white privilege.'"

Rantz blasted the Seattle City Dept. for defending the outrageous email.

"Rather than acknowledge the email is over-the-line and offensive, a FAS spokesperson defended it in a way that a foolish person thinks will be introspective. But it’s mostly condescending and annoying," Rantz wrote.

Rantz told Fox News that Holmberg's statement is the "same intolerance, ignorance, and hate" as White supremacists, but, instead, the "targets are different." Rantz pointed out "progressives have influence over policy."

Rantz went on to say, "This is meant to make us feel uncomfortable because being comfortable has led to the murders of black individuals by cops. I’m not uncomfortable by the email, I am angry by the email and vile and hateful trash."