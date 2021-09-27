Chaffetz slams Dems' Border Patrol 'whipping' claims: They 'inject racism wherever they can'

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz slammed Democrats' during "Outnumbered" on Monday saying they "inject racism wherever they can" as they continue to push a now-debunked narrative that Border Patrol agents were "whipping" migrants. Chaffetz continued by commending the officers for doing their job despite the premature criticism from both the Biden administration and the media.

AXIOS RIPPED AFTER DELETING TWEET ACCUSING BORDER AGENTS OF ‘WHIPPING AT’ HAITIAN MIGRANTS

JASON CHAFFETZ: I don't know why they're running with the lie. They seem to inject racism wherever they can to think that they can just push their way through this. Those were Border Patrol agents doing their job, and I tell you that mounted patrol- we need more of them. They were actually pretty effective in terms of the number of agents versus what they were up against. These people were trying to run past them and they were trying to shut down the border as they were ordered to do and hats off to them. I think we need more of them.

