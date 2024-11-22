Jason Aldean's wife blames 'wokeness' for Billboard 100 greatest country artists of all time list snub

Country music star Jason Aldean ‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, is blaming "woke" politics for why her husband was left off Billboard Magazine's "100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time" list this week.

Billboard published its staff-selected list this week of the 100 best country artists spanning over the past 100 years. The list drew criticism on social media from some country music fans, who complained about the magazine including artists who have left country music, like Maren Morris, but snubbing Aldean, who has sold over 20 million albums and had over two dozen #1 singles over his career.

"Despite holding the crown as the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade with 28 number one hits in his back pocket, Jason Aldean was somehow not listed as one of Billboard’s 100 Greatest Country Artists of All-Time," social media account, the Country Music Wire, reported.

Aldean's wife Brittany shared the social media post to her Instagram stories and suggested Billboard didn't like her husband's conservative political beliefs.

"Remember when I said it's been a journey standing up for what we believe in??" she wrote.

"This is a prime example of Jason being left out of things in the industry."[Billboard] your wokeness obviously overrides your ability to give credit where it's due, and it's sad," her post continued.

The "Try That in a Small Town" singer and his wife have been outspoken supporters of President-elect Donald Trump over the years, and were spotted sitting next to Trump on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention this past July.

Two of Aldean's bandmates, bassist Tully Kennedy and guitarist Kurt Allison, also suggested the magazine's snub was influenced by politics.

"It ain’t always easy standing up for what you believe in," Kennedy wrote in an Instagram post. "I don’t know whats funnier @billboard .. How ridiculous this makes you look or the fact that you think it would bother us. Thx for making that chip on our shoulder just a little bit bigger. Proud to make this music and be on that stage with ya every night @jasonaldean .. love ya brother."

"What a joke @billboard — but not surprising considering the source," Allison posted.

Jason Aldean also responded in a comment under Allison's post.

"This shouldn’t come as a shock. And people ask if we still have a chip on our shoulder and feel like we have something to prove???" he posted with a laughing emoji. "Hell yea we do and this is a prime example why!! We’ll just keep hammerin and do what we do. Same as we always have," he posted with a fist bump emoji.

Billboard did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The magazine's editors explained in the article that commercial success was not the only factor that influenced their choices.

"While commercial success was a factor, artistry, longevity and enduring influence counted just as much. Because it’s too early to gauge the long-term impact of many of the newer acts yet, the list leans largely on artists whose place in country music history is already secure," the article said.

The Aldeans said recently that they do not regret their vocal support for Trump, despite the backlash they've faced over the years.

"We've taken a lot of heat from the entertainment industry and the media for our support of @realDonaldTrump," Jason Aldean wrote in a November 5 social media post.

"As a father and an American citizen, I want to see our country get back to its values and principles that made us great to begin with. Vote so our kids can have a safe and secure future. I proudly voted for Trump and encourage everyone to et out today and VOTE!! IT MATTERS," he wrote with the hashtag, #Noregrets.

Brittany Aldean posted a similar message to her followers on the same day.