Janice Dean blasts Cuomo over Emmy Award: 'It's so insulting ... there are no words for it'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accepting a special Emmy Award for his televised briefings during the coronavirus pandemic is "so insulting" to people who lost loved ones from the virus, Fox News senior meterologist Janice Dean told "The Story" Monday.

"I wish he had begun his acceptance speech with, 'I'm sorry for your loss,' something that we have never heard from this governor," Dean, who lost both parents-in-law to COVID-19, told host Martha MacCallum.

More than 33,000 people have died from COVID-19 in New York, more than any other state in the union.

The governor received the Founders Award from the International Academy of TElevision Arts and Sciences earlier Monday "in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world."

CUOMO ACCEPTS EMMY FOR CORONAVIRUS BRIEFINGS AS CRITICS BLAST NURSING HOME POLICY

In his acceptance speech, Cuomo remarked that none of his appearances were scripted and that they only reflected "authentic truth and stability."

Dean told MacCallum accepting the award was all part of Cuomo's "self-congratulatory tour."

"He started with his COVID Death Mountain poster which he sold on his website, and then he had his book, his leadership book that he's been promoting for weeks, even missing 17 meetings with the White House about COVID and the pandemic and what they can do with the vaccines ...

"Now -- the icing on the cake -- Emmy Awards," she emphasized. "It's so insulting, I can't -- there are no words for it.

"I have talked to so many families that are just, they are heartbroken that this governor does not accept any responsibility for, in some cases, his deadly leadership."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo has been heavily criticized for enacting an order to move coronavirus-positive patients into nursing homes in order to save space in hospitals. The order, which went into effect in late March, was withdrawn in May. However, critics say, hundreds, if not thousands, of vulnerable seniors had died by then.

"I think Mr. Cuomo would like to be a celebrity," Dean concluded. "He likes to surround himself with celebrities, he likes to do his book tour interviews with them. I say governor, go to Hollywood, because we would like a real leader who cares about his residents of New York state."