Brian Mast says Biden, Harris' Jan. 6 remarks can be summed up with one word: 'Hypocrisy'

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the Biden administration's comments marking a year since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were hypocritical.

BRIAN MAST: Zero unity. I think I felt what I have felt this entire year from the Biden administration, Harris, all of their propaganda enablers in the media, and everybody else. I think you can sum them up in one word, and that would be hypocrisy. That’s what this whole administration is all about.

They’re going to call January 6th, all of these things an insurrection. Nobody has been charged with an insurrection, by the way. But they are going to forget that hundreds were arrested between the Supreme Court and the Senate during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. Or that the White House was surrounded, literally surrounded by BLM or hundreds of members of Congress on the White House grounds and many of them attacked like Rand Paul as they were leaving the White House. That wasn’t an insurrection.

Or forget about the four months, five months, six months of anarchy and burning cities and you can’t go to certain parts of Portland. None of those things happened. It’s all summed up with the word: hypocrisy.

