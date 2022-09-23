Jamie Lissow: Why do they keep putting marijuana in delicious things?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jamie Lissow discusses with Greg Gutfeld and guests how they could make marijuana healthier by putting it in less delicious food on "Gutfeld!"

JAMIE LISSOW: Oh, dear. You know, it's just, like, stuck in the window. Or you are. You only have $1 and they also have Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

GREG GUTFELD: Yeah, that's a tough choice.

Jamie Lissow: And just lastly, why do they keep putting marijuana in delicious, delicious things? I'm a guy that likes food and they're like, hey, eat a corner of this brownie. No, but you put it in a carrot or something. Quit putting wheat and delicious food.

GREG GUTFELD: Yeah, put it in stuff I don't like to eat.

JAMIE LISSOW: Yes, Brussels sprouts.

GREG GUTFELD: Then I'll eat the Brussels sprouts. That is the best idea of the night.

