Jamie Lissow: Why do they keep putting marijuana in delicious things?

Lissow highlights better food to put marijuana

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss the fetanyl crisis being created by the border situation on 'Gutfeld!'

Jamie Lissow discusses with Greg Gutfeld and guests how they could make marijuana healthier by putting it in less delicious food on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THIS IS THE FACE OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE DEMOCRATS ARE SCARED

JAMIE LISSOW: Oh, dear. You know, it's just, like, stuck in the window. Or you are. You only have $1 and they also have Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. 

GREG GUTFELD: Yeah, that's a tough choice. 

Jamie Lissow: And just lastly, why do they keep putting marijuana in delicious, delicious things? I'm a guy that likes food and they're like, hey, eat a corner of this brownie. No, but you put it in a carrot or something. Quit putting wheat and delicious food. 

GREG GUTFELD: Yeah, put it in stuff I don't like to eat. 

JAMIE LISSOW: Yes, Brussels sprouts. 

GREG GUTFELD: Then I'll eat the Brussels sprouts. That is the best idea of the night.  

