James O’Keefe suing CNN following permanent ban from Twitter: We’ve ‘never lost’ a lawsuit

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe is taking action after being permanently banned from Twitter, with plans to go after CNN with a defamation lawsuit expected Monday, he told "Sunday Morning Futures."

"There are people on Twitter who are impersonating me who still remain on Twitter," he said. "I will depose [Jack Dorsey] under oath… And tomorrow I will sue CNN."

Project Veritas has already launched a lawsuit against Twitter for defamation in New York after the social media giant removed the founder for exposing CNN for manipulating political events. Twitter claimed O'Keefe was removed from the platform for operating fake accounts, which he denied.

JAMES O'KEEFE VOWS TO SUE TWITTER FOR DEFAMATION AFTER BAN FOR ALLEGED USE OF 'FAKE ACCOUNTS'

O’Keefe said he’s expanding the lawsuit to challenge CNN after anchor Ana Cabrera made claims on air that Project Veritas’ Twitter ban was the product of spreading disinformation.

"Not even Twitter alleges that I was banned, or Project Veritas was banned, for disinformation," he said. "Every day in this country people are defamed and lied about constantly and they don’t have the will, the money, the resources to fight back. So Veritas is going to be the tip of that spear."

The ability to sue Twitter and CNN stands on the grounds of libel lawsuits, which O’Keefe said will be an easy win with the video evidence supplied. He said Project Veritas has never lost a lawsuit in corporate history.

"We don’t settle. We fight all the way to a jury verdict and we’ve never lost."

"We want to depose Jack Dorsey under oath," he said. "We want to put these people through depositions to understand exactly what was going through their minds when they maliciously lied about me, saying I operate fake accounts."