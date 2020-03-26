James Comey says he's 'unsure how to use Twitter now' amid virus outbreak, shares 'social distance selfie'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former FBI Director James Comey expressed that he's "unsure how to use Twitter now" as the country tackles the crisis brought upon by the coronavirus outbreak.

Comey, who has usually been outspoken on current events from the Ukraine scandal to his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden, suggested on Thursday that he had nothing to opine about regarding the ongoing pandemic.

"Unsure how to use twitter now. Don’t know enough to tweet about #Covid19. Don’t want to tweet about Trump," Comey wrote. "Instead I will try to spread things useful, comforting, or distracting (rather than contagious) during a really hard time. Today I’ll start with my social distance selfie."

The former FBI director posted a picture of himself appearing a lot scruffier than he did in office.

Comey's tweet raised eyebrows on social media.

"The former FBI director’s version of 'feeling cute, might delete later,'" Grabien founder and editor Tom Elliott quipped.

"This man led the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy reacted.

"Battle of the Beards: Comey vs. Buttigieg" The Federalist culture editor Emily Jashinsky joked, comparing Comey's selfie with the bearded former presidential candidate.

