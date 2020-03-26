Brit Hume calls Nancy Pelosi's coronavirus briefing 'nerve-wracking': She's 'not always coherent'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume expressed his concerns over Thursday's "nerve-wracking" press briefing from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Pelosi spoke to reporters on Thursday as the House of Representatives is set to vote on the $2 trillion emergency stimulus bill that was passed unanimously in the Senate late Wednesday night, but her presentation was not assuring, according to Hume.

"Watching Nancy Pelosi brief on the coronavirus bill is nerve-wracking," Hume tweeted. "She keeps getting into sentences you wonder if she can ever get out of. She finishes most of them somehow, but they’re not always coherent."

He added, "And yes, I’ve criticized Trump for his discourse."

Hume has also been critical of President Trump's various press briefings. While expressing his support for the networks to broadcast the White House daily task force pressers, he acknowledged that Trump "rambles and boasts and lets unserious reporters bait him."

"President Trump’s Covid 19 actions have been sensible and in some cases bold. His WH virus task force briefings have been extensive, credible and informative. His own statements have been rambling, boastful, vague and imprecise. They do not inspire confidence," Hume wrote last week.