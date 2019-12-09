Comey rips Durham for 'sliming' Horowitz: 'He's supposed to be a professional'

Former FBI Director James Comey blasted U.S. Attorney John Durham over his statement objecting to the newly released report from DOJ Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz looking into the origins of the Russia investigation.

Following the release of Horowitz's report, which noted several significant errors in the highly controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application process but found no evidence of wide-reaching political bias within the FBI, Durham in a rare move released a statement of his own revealing that his ongoing investigation was drawing a different conclusion from what the DOJ watchdog found.

"Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened," Durham said in a statement.

"I have the utmost respect for the mission of the Office of Inspector General and the comprehensive work that went into the report prepared by Mr. Horowitz and his staff," Durham also stated. "However, our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department. Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S."

Appearing on MSNBC, Comey took exception to Durham's unprecedented statement.

"I can't make any sense of it," Comey reacted. "First of all, what is he doing talking about his work? He's supposed to be a professional. If you must investigate, go get facts and then show them to the American people, but don't be part of a sliming of the IG and the department as a whole. Do your work, but I have no idea what the work is that he's doing. We'll have to be quiet again, wait for the work to be finished."

He then offered a warning for the U.S. attorney.

"What I worry about for Mr. Durham is when someone needs to investigate him when he doesn't support the president's conspiracy theories," Comey said.

"Do you think that's possible?" MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked.

"Of course, given the way these people act," Comey responded. "He's a pro by reputation. He will gather facts, but if he doesn't find the facts that these characters want, there'll be somebody put on him."

Earlier in the day, Comey claimed vindication following the release of the Horowitz report.

"So it was all lies," Comey tweeted, in an apparent reference to President Trump’s claims that the FBI wrongly investigated his ties to Russia. "No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trumps wires. It was just good people trying to protect America."

Comey, in his tweet and in a Washington Post op-ed, appeared to downplay the "significant concerns" cited in the report over the bureau’s efforts to seek the highly controversial FISA warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in the early months of the investigation. The IG probe identified at least 17 "significant inaccuracies and omissions" in the Page applications and said a new audit into the FISA process would take place.

"Although it took two years, the truth is finally out," Comey wrote in his op-ed.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.