James Comey will join Chris Wallace on ‘Fox News Sunday’ for exclusive interview

Former FBI Director James Comey will sit down with anchor Chris Wallace for an exclusive interview on “Fox News Sunday” this weekend.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff will also join Wallace on Sunday, marking two high-profile interviews in one edition of the influential morning political show.

Comey is expected to discuss the newly released Justice Department inspector general’s (IG) report, while Schiff will answer questions about this week’s impeachment hearings.

The Comey interview comes after the long-awaited IG probe on the origins of the Russia investigation determined that the FBI complied with policies in launching the politically explosive probe -- but also flagged "significant concerns with how certain aspects of the investigation were conducted and supervised."

Specifically, the report concluded that investigators found no intentional misconduct or political bias surrounding the probe's launch and efforts to seek a controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in the early months of the investigation.

The same report also faulted the FBI over numerous errors in the application process, identifying at least 17 "significant inaccuracies and omissions" in the Page applications. IG Michael Horowitz and his investigators were at times sharply critical of the bureau's handling of the case, including for failing to share information that would have undercut claims in those documents.

While Comey has been criticized for his role at that time, the former FBI director claimed vindication after the report's release, calling early accusations against the bureau "all lies."

“So it was all lies,” Comey tweeted Monday, in an apparent reference to President Trump’s claims that the FBI wrongly investigated his ties to Russia. “No treason. No spying on the campaign. No tapping Trump's wires. It was just good people trying to protect America.”

