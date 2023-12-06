James Comer snaps at NBC News host in clash over Biden loans: 'Like you're financially illiterate'

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer got into an argument with NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles over allegations of a Biden family "influence peddling" scheme on Tuesday's "Meet the Press NOW."

Comer was pressed by Nobles to provide an example of "influence peddling," which Nobles claimed was actually a "paper trail" showing that the money that passed between Hunter Biden and his father was from "interest-free loans."

"You say there's evidence proving it's a loan," Comer said to Nobles. "I’ve never seen evidence that proves it’s a loan. I’m from a banking background. If I loan you $250,000 and then you pay me back $250,000, then I should have a check to you for $250,000. Am I wrong about that?"

HOUSE COULD HAVE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST BIDEN READY IN FIRST HALF OF 2024

"But there is, sir." Nobles responded. "You have bank records. You have bank records that show that the money came from one account into the other account."

Comer said that Nobles was simply repeating talking points that he received from the Biden administration and from the Biden legal team.

"That’s not true. I’m sorry, but that is not true," Comer said. "You’re not providing factual information: you’re providing talking points from the White House and the Biden legal team."

After Comer and Nobles went back and forth about evidence of Biden family bank records, the Republican congressman said that Nobles didn't understand finance.

"You don’t understand," Comer said. "It’s like you’re financially illiterate. You look like a smart guy on TV. Listen, I’m a banker. I’ve been involved in a bank board for a long time. The money that the Bidens paid Joe Biden back with came from influence peddling."

CONGRESS AIMS TO HOLD VOTE TO INITIATE BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

"A lot of this is based on innuendo and suggestion," Nobles later said.

"Bank records don't lie," Comer said back.

House Republican leaders hope to hold a formal vote next week on a measure that would formally initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, Fox News has learned.

The revelation that Congress may soon consider the impeachment of the president comes shortly after Comer, R-Ky., released subpoenaed bank records showing an entity owned by Biden's son, Hunter Biden, had made "direct monthly payments to Joe Biden."

"This wasn’t a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world," Comer said in a video message Monday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment. This article will be updated with any reply.

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci, Chad Pergram and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.