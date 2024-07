Democratic Party strategist James Carville doubled down on stating President Biden should be replaced as the party’s presidential nominee, saying that keeping him in the race is an "idiotic choice."

The former Bill Clinton adviser made the statement on CNN Tuesday night, telling anchor Anderson Cooper that Democrats are losing to Republicans following Biden’s poor debate performance nearly two weeks ago, and that they need to adjust ahead of November.

"I think we got to have a change, I just genuinely do," Carville declared.

UNCHARTED TERRITORY: COULD CAMPAIGN FINANCES KEEP BIDEN ON THE BALLOT?

Earlier this week, the pundit told NewsNation that it’s "inevitable" that Biden will step down from his campaign as the calls for him to do so from the media and people in his own party have only increased in the time since his debate performance.

"He’s going to come to the conclusion that this is just not a good idea and he’s going to resist it and he’s going to listen to his family," he said.

Carville became more forceful with his opinion on Biden’s situation Tuesday, slamming Biden’s team for how they’ve handled things following the president’s debate.

"I watch some of these press conferences and it reminds of a book they made me read in college called ‘Ship of Fools,’ a bunch of desperate people sailing into disaster."

He then told Cooper it would be a huge mistake if he stayed in the race, as the president and his team have been saying they intend to do.

TRUMP CHALLENGES BIDEN TO SECOND PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE - BUT THERE'S A CATCH

Most recently, Biden aides told CNN that they are "done talking" about Biden’s debate performance and are focused on the president beating former President Trump in November.

He said, "I still think I’ll stand by my thing that he won’t run, but if he does we’re just making a idiotic choice for the future of our country. I can’t help but believe that. And you know, the proof’s in the pudding."

Remarking on Biden losing more ground to Trump, particularly in swing states, he said, "They’re moving states away from us. We’re losing, we’re not winning. And when we lose, America loses. It’s that simple."

Carville still had more criticism for the party, particularly for its hesitance to find a replacement candidate. "I don’t see any hope in the Democratic Party right now. I see a lot of fear and a lot of, ‘Well, if we try something different, we end up in a ditch,’ he said, adding, "Well, we’re already in a ditch, but ought to try to get out of it as opposed to trying to drive in it."