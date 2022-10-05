James Carville calls GOP voters 'very low-quality people', claims Evangelical Walker voters aren't Christian

Political strategist James Carville claimed that Evangelical Christians are not Christian because they still support Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and he smeared Republican primary voters as "stupid" and "very low-quality people."

Carville made his statements during the Tuesday episode of MSNBC’s "The 11th Hour," where he was invited on to address the recent allegations that Walker had paid for an old girlfriend’s abortion years ago.

Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate on a pro-life platform, has vehemently denied the allegations. Though Carville took them as true and slimed Christians and Republicans for sticking by him.

Attacking Evangelical Christians first, he said, "I think this just exposes the massive staggering humanity of conservative evangelicals. I’m not gonna call these people Christians because I don’t think they embrace very much of Christianity."

He then attacked Walker over the allegations, saying, "Here’s a guy … he paid for his girlfriend to pay for an abortion. Of course, he did. They got the canceled check, they got the handwritten note, they got the evidence, right?"

Continuing to hammer his general character, Carville said, "He’s got four different children from four different women that he beats. He’s never seen his four kids. His child speaks out against him. And yet because he doesn’t want to expand health care to middle class people, they’re all gonna be for him."

Condemning Walker further, Carville claimed, "I hear these people saying, ‘Young people don’t go to church anymore.’ Well why – if they see that kind of hypocrisy – why would young people wanna be part of something like that?"

He added, "There’s got to be a point where somebody says this is enough. We just can’t go here. And that’s just a fact." Though he mentioned, "But the good thing about this is you’re just exposing hypocrisy everywhere. Everywhere."

Host Ayman Mohyeldin then brought up the current slate of GOP candidates in the big upcoming midterm contests. "And speaking of candidate quality, James, you’ve got, you know, Mehmet Oz, you’ve got Mastriano, you’ve got Herschel Walker, you’ve got Blake Masters."

He asked, "So I mean, how big of a problem is it for the GOP that this is the field of candidates that [is] running in this cycle?"

Carville tore into Republican primary voters, saying, "You know, I’ve said it before. They have a lot of stupid people that vote in their primaries. They really do. I mean, I’m not – you’re not supposed to say that, but it’s obvious fact."

He kept going: "And you know, when stupid people vote, you know who they nominate? Other stupid people." The host responded with laughter

Carville concluded his point, saying, "The Republicans have a problem. They got very low-quality people that vote in their primaries and they’re producing predictably very low-quality candidates. It’s evident right in front of you."