©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

James Carville calls GOP voters 'very low-quality people', claims Evangelical Walker voters aren't Christian

'When stupid people vote,' Carville insisted of GOP voters, they nominate 'other stupid people'

Gabriel Hays
By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
James Carville claimed that Evangelical Christians are not Christian because they still support Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and he smeared Republican primary voters as "stupid" and "very low-quality people."

Political strategist James Carville claimed that Evangelical Christians are not Christian because they still support Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and he smeared Republican primary voters as "stupid" and "very low-quality people."

Carville made his statements during the Tuesday episode of MSNBC’s "The 11th Hour," where he was invited on to address the recent allegations that Walker had paid for an old girlfriend’s abortion years ago.

Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate on a pro-life platform, has vehemently denied the allegations. Though Carville took them as true and slimed Christians and Republicans for sticking by him.

Political strategist James Carville tore into Evangelical Christians and GOP voters for supporting the current people running in the midterms on the Republican ticket. 

Political strategist James Carville tore into Evangelical Christians and GOP voters for supporting the current people running in the midterms on the Republican ticket. 

Attacking Evangelical Christians first, he said, "I think this just exposes the massive staggering humanity of conservative evangelicals. I’m not gonna call these people Christians because I don’t think they embrace very much of Christianity."

He then attacked Walker over the allegations, saying, "Here’s a guy … he paid for his girlfriend to pay for an abortion. Of course, he did. They got the canceled check, they got the handwritten note, they got the evidence, right?"

Continuing to hammer his general character, Carville said, "He’s got four different children from four different women that he beats. He’s never seen his four kids. His child speaks out against him. And yet because he doesn’t want to expand health care to middle class people, they’re all gonna be for him."

Condemning Walker further, Carville claimed, "I hear these people saying, ‘Young people don’t go to church anymore.’ Well why – if they see that kind of hypocrisy – why would young people wanna be part of something like that?"

He added, "There’s got to be a point where somebody says this is enough. We just can’t go here. And that’s just a fact." Though he mentioned, "But the good thing about this is you’re just exposing hypocrisy everywhere. Everywhere."

HAMPTON, GEORGIA: Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker waves to fans as he walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. 

Host Ayman Mohyeldin then brought up the current slate of GOP candidates in the big upcoming midterm contests. "And speaking of candidate quality, James, you’ve got, you know, Mehmet Oz, you’ve got Mastriano, you’ve got Herschel Walker, you’ve got Blake Masters."

He asked, "So I mean, how big of a problem is it for the GOP that this is the field of candidates that [is] running in this cycle?"

Carville tore into Republican primary voters, saying, "You know, I’ve said it before. They have a lot of stupid people that vote in their primaries. They really do. I mean, I’m not – you’re not supposed to say that, but it’s obvious fact."

He kept going: "And you know, when stupid people vote, you know who they nominate? Other stupid people." The host responded with laughter

Carville concluded his point, saying, "The Republicans have a problem. They got very low-quality people that vote in their primaries and they’re producing predictably very low-quality candidates. It’s evident right in front of you."

Mehmet Oz, US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a community discussion on safer streets in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, US, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Oz and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman are running to replace Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is retiring. The outcome of the race could decide which party controls the Senate. Photographer: Nate Smallwood/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 