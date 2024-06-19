Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

'Outspoken Black man': 'Squad' Rep Bowman points to this reason for pro-Israel lobby's attacks

New York's Jamaal Bowman and George Latimer had their final primary debate Tuesday night

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Rep. Bowman disses Hillary Clinton after she endorses his opponent Video

Rep. Bowman disses Hillary Clinton after she endorses his opponent

‘Squad’ member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., scoffed at Hillary Clinton’s endorsement of his primary opponent, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, during a recent CNN appearance.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., suggested the pro-Israel lobby is targeting him for being an "outspoken Black man" during a heated debate with his primary challenger on Tuesday night.

The debate was Bowman’s last televised faceoff against Westchester County Executive George Latimer before next week, which will be the culmination of one of the most expensive House primary races in U.S. history.

The progressive Democrat took shots at the bipartisan-focused American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) several times throughout the event, accusing it of operating as a right-wing organization. AIPAC is supporting Latimer, and its campaign arm has poured millions into the race.

AOC SLAMMED FOR SAYING 'FALSE ACCUSATIONS' OF ANTISEMITISM ARE 'WIELDED AGAINST PEOPLE OF COLOR'

A photo of Jamaal Bowman

Rep. Jamaal Bowman is fighting for his political life in a high-profile primary race on Tuesday. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The majority of his money comes from right-wing Republicans who support Trump," Bowman said of Latimer.

Without naming AIPAC, he said, "They are spending more money in this primary than any PAC has ever spent in U.S. history."

"Why? Because I'm an outspoken person of color. I'm an outspoken Black man. I fight against genocide in Gaza, and I fight for justice right here," Bowman said, before referring back to Latimer and adding, "And his supporters don't want that because it challenges their power."

Fox News Digital reached out to Bowman’s campaign to clarify whether his comments targeted AIPAC specifically.

Latimer shot back at him that groups like AIPAC not only supported him but also people like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y. – none of whom are White.

'SQUAD' MEMBER DEFENDS 'RIVER TO THE SEA' PHRASE INTERPRETED AS CALLING FOR 'EXTERMINATION' OF JEWS

westchester county executive running to oust Bowman

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is backed by AIPAC. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"The support that they have and I have from individuals comes because of our support of the state of Israel. His opposition comes because he has been anti-Israel, hostile to Israel," Latimer said. "I have never once flipped a position because of campaign donation. Not once."

Bowman responded, "Just because you’ve got a few Black friends doesn’t make you an anti-racist organization."

"He keeps naming off these Black names as if it doesn’t make AIPAC and their supporters racist," Bowman said.

Latimer earlier called accusations of racism against himself "baloney."

Bowman namedropped AIPAC again in his closing statement, arguing, "I work in collaboration with the people, displaying servant leadership, while my opponent is big money in politics personified. He takes billions from right-wing Republicans to serve them and AIPAC."

NIKKI HALEY WRITES CLEAR MESSAGE TO HAMAS ON IDF ARTILLERY SHELL

Jeffries at Capitol presser

During the debate, Latimer countered Bowman's accusations against AIPAC by pointing out it also endorsed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, pictured here. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Latimer’s closing statement emphasized his decades in local New York politics, adding, "Who do you trust? Who do you believe has your interest first?"

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A recent poll by Pix11, which hosted the debate, conducted along with Emerson College and The Hill, showed Latimer leading Bowman 48% to 31%.

If he wins the June 25 primary, Latimer will be the first moderate Democrat to knock off a member of the left-wing "Squad."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics