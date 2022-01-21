Expand / Collapse search
Gen. Keane on 'Fox & Friends': Biden has rejected all proposals to deter Russian invasion of Ukraine

New evidence of massive Russian troop buildup near Ukraine borders

Fox News Staff
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that President Biden has rejected all proposals to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

KAMALA HARRIS GRILLED IN CONTENTIOUS INTERVIEW ON BIDEN'S RUSSIA ‘INCURSION’ REMARK

JACK KEANE: The president has already rejected it and that is to do something preemptively militarily and economically to deter the attack. He has rejected all of those proposals, so there is no sense in going down that laundry list again. What he is relying on is he wants to deter the attack based on the threat of the consequences the United States and NATO would impose on Russia. That’s why his statement yesterday that casted doubt on that is so specious and also there is no uniformity among the Europeans on what the specifics of the economic sanctions should be. Even some of the tough ones, like taking them out of the international financial messaging system and also Nord Stream 2. There’s not unanimity on that and the Russians know it. So there is likely going to be no deterrence to Russia from attacking based on what we would do after, in my judgment.

