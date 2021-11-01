Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

Jack Ciattarelli: New Jersey's government is inefficient, corrupted by special interests

The GOP hopeful makes final pitch to New Jersey voters ahead of dead heat race

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli joins ‘Hannity’ ahead of the New Jersey governor race.

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarell joined "Hannity" Monday slamming Gov. Phil Murphy for making the state government "inefficient." 

GOV. MURPHY POSITIONED AS ‘CANARY IN A COAL MINE’ FOR DEMOCRAT POLICIES

JACK CIATTARELLI: New Jerseyans are the highest taxed people in the nation and this is a guy who said he wanted to make New Jersey the California of the East Coast. But then he topped that and poked his finger right in the eye of New Jerseyans when he said, If taxes are your issue, we're probably not your state. I mean, he poked him right in the eye. 

So we've talked all about property taxes, ours are the highest in nation; and making New Jersey a better place to do business, particularly for small business. Year over year over year, New Jersey is ranked the worst place in the country in which to do business. We've also got a state government that's bloated, it's inefficient, and it's been corrupted by special interests. Those are the three main fiscal, economic issues that I've talked about all throughout this campaign, and it's resonated with New Jerseyans. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

