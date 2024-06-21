Ivy League school to offer course on ‘Politics Of Fatness’ to examine how fatphobia intersects with oppression

Brown University is offering a summer course on the "Politics of Fatness," providing students with the opportunity to explore the concept of "fatphobia."

The pre-college course at the Ivy League school, "The F-Word: Examining the Science, Culture, and Politics of Fatness," will teach students "about the many perspectives surrounding fatness throughout history and across cultures," according to the course description.

"You will consider the pathologization of fatness in the medical community and the rising prevalence of eating disorders, as well as how fatphobia intersects with other systems of oppression," the description states.



By the time they complete the course, students will understand "the social, medical and cultural implications of fatness," "apply major theoretical lenses to the study of fatness, including the feminist/gender lens, reader-response lens, historical lens and race lens" and "think critically about differing perspectives relating to the stigmatization of fatness in modern society," according to the description.

"Ten years ago, you could hardly open a magazine without seeing an advertisement for a fad diet," the course description reads. "Today, you can hardly open TikTok without seeing a self-proclaimed ‘body-positive’ influencer, with some even going as far as to call themselves ‘fat-positive.’ Despite these creators' best efforts, the word ‘fat’ still holds an overwhelmingly negative connotation."

The description states that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with thousands of dietitians, continue to speak of "the so-called ‘obesity epidemic.'" It also noted that "several recent sociological publications have gained recognition detailing the racial origins of fatphobia, condemning the anti-fat sentiment of so many authorities."

"All of this begs the question: is this a public health or social justice issue? An introduction to the emerging academic field of ‘Fat Studies,’ this course does not seek to indoctrinate students with the tenets of the body positivity community but rather to provide you with the information and skills necessary to think critically about how fatphobia permeates the fabric of our society," the description continues.

Brown's pre-college programs are for high school students "to explore the challenges and opportunities of the college experience," according to the school's website. The classes are meant to allow them to balance academics with social activities "without the pressure of formal grades."

Brown did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.