Italians break out in song amid coronavirus lockdown

Italians have been breaking out in song across the country in an apparent attempt to cope with the cabin fever created by the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government.

"Cavuto Live" showed Italians standing on balconies and peeking out windows while singing to one another. Fox News correspondent Amy Kellogg reported that people around the nation similarly opened their windows to applaud doctors, nurses and others on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Health care has been "stretched to the limit," Kellogg said, while medical workers have gotten sick and infected their loved ones.

On Tuesday, the Italian government implemented a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

ITALY THREATENS FINES, JAIL TIME FOR THOSE NOT OBEYING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN AS DEATH TOLL REACHES 1,000+

The death toll from the coronavirus in Italy topped 1,000 people Thursday night despite the country taking more stringent precautions earlier in the day -- closing all bars, restaurants and most shops.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at least 1,016 people have died after being infected with COVID-19.

Before Thursday, Italy had already shut down all schools, gyms, museums and nightclubs. Masses were cancelled. Italians needed special approval from the police to travel by air, train and even car.

Prisoners in lockups in the north rioted when family visits were suspended to prevent the transmission of the virus. Doctors, nurses and other medical workers in Italy were forced to cancel any planned leave amid the outbreak.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.