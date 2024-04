Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

The Israeli consul general called for the Iranian regime to be "toppled" following the regime's drone attack targeting the Jewish state over the weekend, demanding its allies isolate the country as it wreaks havoc on the Middle East.

Israel Bachar addressed the Israeli response to the attack during "Fox & Friends," demanding the Iranian leadership be eradicated as it weighs a possible counteroffensive. He also argued leadership must be punished through sanctions and the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization.

SEVERAL COUNTRIES COME TO ISRAEL’S AID TO STOP IRAN BARRAGE

"It's a stain on Western democracies. It's an anti-human, tyrannical regime who destabilized the region from its first day," Bachar said on Monday. "It goes against American interests, against Western interests, and against Israel. So we need to come together over the war to make sure that we are isolating Iran by reinstating crippling sanction[s]… [and] strengthening the Israeli-American and moderate Arabs alliance."

"And third, it's about time that we are going to name the Revolutionary Guard of Iran as a terrorist organization. That's what we need to do," he continued. "All of us together right now, and it's time. It's time to stop the hypocrisy on the world stage... Which is dealing with Iran, on a democratic level or in... any conversation with them. I think this regime must be toppled and sooner is better."

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles directly at Israel on Saturday, and although only a handful of them crossed into Israel, the Jewish state is now contemplating a response. Israeli media claims there are key disagreements about the timing and scope of a possible counterattack between high-level officials, Trey Yingst reported.

Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. would not partake in or necessarily even support a counterattack on Iran during a call after the attack.

BIDEN ADMIN UNDER PRESSURE TO STOP BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SANCTIONS RELIEF TO IRAN

"We, the Israeli[s] believe that if we need to attack, we need to do it by ourself," Bachar said in response. "And we never ask any other country to do it for us, but what we do need is the diplomatic, international clout, and definitely America has the power to give us this kind of a clout."

"The world needs to understand and decide whether it wants to go with the Chamberlain approach or the with the Churchillian decision [on] what to do against Iran. So Israel is going to do what we need to do in the end of the day, and we're going to decide the time and the scope."

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital reported last month that Biden defied opponents of Iran’s regime and waived sanctions on Iran’s cash-starved economy. Biden faced criticism after releasing as much as $10 billion into the coffers of the Islamic Republic. In January, an Iranian regime-sponsored proxy terrorist attack killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan.

The Biden administration insisted that Iran’s regime can’t use the funds for its growing military offensive arsenal. Critics argue that the $10 billion is fungible money and the financial allocation allows Iran to revise its budget to expand its military apparatus.

Fox News' Landon Mion and Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.