Israeli mother of kidnapped children pummels MSNBC for asking about 'attacks' on Gaza: 'There's no symmetry'

An Israeli mother of two children kidnapped by Hamas tore into MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell for suggesting there's "symmetry" between the bloodshed committed by the terrorist group and the Israel's military response.

The mother, who has chosen to keep her name anonymous out of the safety of her 12 and 16-year-old boys who were taken into Gaza, appeared on Monday's installment of "Andrea Mitchell Reports" and shared her harrowing story about hearing her children on the phone being kidnapped by Hamas as it occurred.

However, things grew tense between the mother and Mitchell when the host asked about her feelings on "the attacks against Gaza right now," alluding to civilian casualties in the Hamas-controlled territory.

"You're looking for a symmetrical situation and I must say it isn't," the mother told Mitchell. "If you were dealing with a war who is between two countries, countries don't take children hostages. I'm sorry. It’s against the laws of war. It's against humanity. It's against anything that we all believe in."

"Every time we have missiles shot at us, I used to say to my children that they should be sympathetic towards the children of Gaza because they suffer a lot more than they do. I'm not sure I still believe it now," the mother said. "And I must say the only worry I have now from the bombings in Gaza is the fact that my children are there. And I can't be sympathetic anymore. I can't be sympathetic to animal human beings- well, they're not really human beings, who came into my house, broke everything, stole everything, took my children from their bedrooms and took them to the Gaza Strip. Israel's never done that and it will never do [it]. So there is no symmetry. I'm sorry."

The MSNBC host then asked if she wants the Israeli government to "put the top priority" on rescuing the hostages "before they retaliate." She responded by saying, "I want my government to put it on the first priority and I want the world to put it on its first priority."

"Any mother in the world should try and imagine her children under that situation and then think again. That's what I want," she said. "I want the world to ask them to release children, to release elderlies, to release the civilians they took. There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers. They are not part of the war. And they have nothing to do with it."

"We gave them work permits! We really believed that this was the way to move their economy to reconnect these two so-called countries! This is not the way a country behaves. This is the way that a terror organization behaves. I'm sorry. So, again, there's no symmetry," the mother added.

The death toll has risen to over 1,000 Israelis and thousands more injured following Hamas' attacks. More than 150 were taken as hostages to Gaza.

President Biden confirmed Tuesday that 14 Americans were among the murdered and another 20 remain missing. It is unclear how many Americans are among the those being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

