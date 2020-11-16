Israel demands CNN, Amanpour apology over Nazis' Kristallnacht-Trump comparison

Israel has demanded that CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour apologize after comparing a deadly night at the start of the Holocaust to President Trump’s four years in the White House.

Amanpour said during a segment commemorating 82 years after Kristallnacht that the event “was the Nazis' warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history, and proof.”

She continued, “After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to normal.”

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich said Sunday that CNN “should be a partner in the global effort to fight anti-Semitism and not fuel the fire,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

“Using the memory of the Holocaust for cheap headlines or a political agenda is concerning and distorts the historical and moral truth,” Yankelevich added.

During Kristallnacht, the "Night of Broken Glass," Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria on Nov. 9-10, 1938. They killed at least 91 people and vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses. They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

In a letter sent to CNN executive vice president Rick Davis, Israeli Consul-General in Atlanta Anat Sultan-Dadon detailed the historic significance of Kristallnacht before lambasting Amanpour for, in his words, disrespecting those who perished by using the Holocaust for political means.

Former Israeli consul-general in New York Dani Dayan also tweeted, “The foolish comparison Amanpour made between Kristallnacht and Trump must bring about her immediate dismissal from CNN. There is no immunity for Holocaust deniers.”

Neither CNN nor parent company Warner Media immediately returned Fox News requests for comment Monday.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.