ISIS plot to kill George W. Bush should be 'wake-up call' for Biden admin: Gen. Bolduc

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired brigadier general and New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc ripped the Biden administration on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday for leaving Americans "completely vulnerable" with relaxed immigration policies. Bolduc addressed the foiled ISIS plot to kill former President George W. Bush and tied in loose restrictions on illegal immigration, adding that the current administration is "failing at all levels."

GEORGE P BUSH SAYS SUSPECTED ISIS PLOT AGAINST UNCLE HIGHLIGHTS NEED TO SECURE SOUTHERN BORDER

DON BOLDUC: Nothing is more important than our border security, our homeland security and everything that we do to secure Americans here in this country. Let's face it -- the Biden administration is failing on all levels here, and they are just doing things that are exacerbating the opportunity for this. Thank goodness our joint terrorism task force have been in place. We have cooperation at the federal, state, local level outside the country to identify these threats, but they only have to be right once. We have to be right every single time and the Biden administration, with their policies, have left Americans completely vulnerable across the board, not only here in the United States, but outside the United States, across the world and this must change. I hope this is a wake-up call, but we haven't seen any wake-up calls for the economy, inflation, fiscal stability or anywhere else where they've created significant vulnerability for Americans.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW