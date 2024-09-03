Irish teacher who opposed transgender policy arrested at school for violating court order

Police arrested Irish teacher Enoch Burke this week for a third time since he first criticized his school two years ago for pushing transgender ideology.

On Monday, Ireland’s National Police An Garda Síochána arrested Burke outside Wilson's Hospital School in County Westmeath, where he previously worked as a history and German teacher, and later transported him to Mountjoy Prison, a Dublin men’s jail.

Burke’s X account, currently run by his brother Josiah, later posted footage of the arrest.

"I’m not going to turn my back on my students," Enoch Burke was heard saying during the video as he was placed in the back of a police vehicle.

He said, "I have a right to my job. I have a right to work here. I have a right to be here and not to tell students they need to take puberty blockers."

Burke could also be heard criticizing the officers arresting him, telling them, "You don’t have a duty to do what’s wrong."

Later that day, Newsweek reported a judge ruled that Burke should be returned to Mountjoy Prison after violating a court order to stay away from the campus once the school year began last month. The judge reportedly said Burke could be released if he promised to abide by the court order in the future, but Burke did not give a definitive reply.

According to the Irish Times, Burke's case will be reviewed again on Oct. 11. Until then, he will remain at Mountjoy Prison.

Burke was suspended from his job in September of 2022 after publicly objecting to addressing a transgender student by their preferred name and pronouns, according to Newsweek. He was later jailed for "contempt of court" after violating a High Court order to stay away from the school during his disciplinary review.

According to Burke, he could not "in conscience" obey the order. He was sentenced to Mountjoy Prison where he remained until Dec. 2022.

However, Newsweek reported, he violated the court order once again in Sept. 2023, leading to his second arrest and imprisonment. A judge later ordered his release in June during the school's break.

Fox News Digital reached out to An Garda Síochána and Wilson’s Hospital School for comment.

