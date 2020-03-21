NYC volunteers extend 'invisible hands' to most vulnerable during coronavirus crisis

Liam Elkind and Simone Policano created their New York City-based volunteer delivery service to help people at high risk of contracting the coronavirus stay connected, they said Saturday.

Elkind, a junior at Yale University, said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" that Invisible Hands connects young, able-bodied volunteers with those who are most vulnerable during the health crisis.

"They submit a request. We deliver groceries. We deliver pharmaceuticals -- whatever it is that people are in need [of] and can't get out of the house," he said.

"And simultaneously we make sure to engage them in conversation. People are lonely during this time. So we want to make sure that they're feeling comfortable. We check in on them, ask how their day is going, learn about their families."

Elkind added: "It's nice to know that, in this time when it feels like the world is pulling us apart, that we are able to come together a little bit."

According to The Associated Press, Invisible Hands amassed 1,300 volunteers over 72 hours to deliver groceries and medicine to older New Yorkers and other vulnerable people.

"In this time of physical distancing, we don't really want it to be social distancing," Policano said. "We want it to still be a social time, but since we need to keep everyone safe, we do minimize physical contact."

"That's where the [name] Invisible Hands comes from," she said.

Elkind said there are plans to expand the program beyond the Big Apple in the near future.

"We have had a ton of interest and incredible outpouring of support. Within the city, we have 5,000 volunteers now who have stepped up and said, 'How can I help?'" he said. "And outside of the city it's been awesome."

"We have had people reach out across the country and, really, around the world as well," Elkind said.