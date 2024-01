Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer bewildered social media users on Tuesday after she posted a video with special guest "Professor Potato" that announced her plan to reduce the cost of community college.

"Professor Potato and I are teaming up to share some news that will revolutionize higher education in Michigan," Whitmer wrote on X. "This isn't just small potatoes; it's a game-changer!"

She also attached a clip that began with a person using the famous potato lens that can turn users into the starchy root vegetable. The fictional character, Professor Potato, video calls Whitmer, who tells him she has some "Yukon gold" news to share with her "favorite spud."

After stressing that every Michigander deserves to go to college without "frying their bank account," Whitmer began laying out her "a-peel-ing plan."

"Oh, I know what you're planning," Professor Potato responds. "This year, we will work together to make the first two years of community college tuition-free for high school graduates."

"That's right, professor," Whitmer says. "Michiganders will save an average of $4,000 as they earn their associate degree, setting them up to earn a bachelor's or start working and earning a bigger paycheck."

Professor Potato concluded the call by exclaiming that the plan "isn't small potatoes" but rather a "big deal."

The lighthearted video left viewers on the internet perplexed, with many suggesting it was "cringe" and awkward.

"I don't know what's worse: the potato or the policy," NewsBusters staff writer Alex Christy wrote on X.

The official X account of the Michigan Senate Republicans took a small dig at Whitmer for the post, suggesting the price of potatoes has gone up 23% since she assumed office.

"I just want to know what other ideas the Governor's office had, that 'make her FaceTime a potato' was the best one?" Defense of Freedom Spokesperson Angela Morabito tweeted.

"How is anyone surprised that this governor thought this was a good idea? Makes perfect sense," former Michigan state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis chimed in.

Former Real Clear Policy editor Bill Seizer and others questioned how her administration came up with the idea for the potato, wondering if it was from a television show or an original production.

During her Wednesday State of the State speech, Whitmer asked state lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide free community college tuition for all high school graduates and free preschool for four-year-olds.

It is unclear when Whitmer's initiatives will be brought before state lawmakers. Whitmer advocated for significant proposals in 2023, such as paid family and medical leave, which have still not been approved.

Many of her new proposals, including the free community college plan, will require funding from the state's annual budget.

Whitmer's office has not yet returned Fox News Digital's request for comment.